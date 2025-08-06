Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Farhan Akhtar says Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan changed Sholay’s original ending during Emergency: 'Thakur crushed Gabbar with...'

Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by the legendary duo Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, was released on August 15, 1975.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 06:22 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Image credit: Instagram

As India marks 50 years of Sholay on this Independence Day, filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has shared some interesting facts about the legendary movie. While talking on Prakhar Gupta’s podcast to promote his war drama 120 Bahadur, Farhan spoke about the magic of Sholay, how it changed Indian cinema, and what was originally planned for the film’s climax.

A Film That Left a Big Impact

Farhan shared how Sholay had a lasting effect on his generation. “The film just leaves a huge impact on you,” he said. He mentioned that every single character stood out, not just the leads. “The way it was mounted and all the characters were fun. It wasn’t just Jai and Veeru who were exciting, the jailer, Surma Bhopali, Gabbar, and Basanti were all great characters. It was a massive hit.”

Visuals That Still Impress

He praised the way the film was made and how advanced it looked even back then. “The direction and shooting were so great… it had never happened before, apart from maybe Mughal-E-Azam. You look at the visuals and think, ‘How did they shoot this?’ Even today, it stands the test of time. People still don’t make films like that. Everyone is so dependent on VFX, and that will never look as good as Sholay.”

Original Ending Was Very Different

Farhan then shared a surprising detail, the ending we saw in cinemas was not what Salim-Javed originally wrote. “In the original ending, he actually kills Gabbar,” Farhan said, talking about Thakur's revenge.
He explained that Thakur, played by Sanjeev Kumar, was supposed to kill Gabbar Singh with his feet after losing his hands and family to the dacoit.

“That was the emotional core of the film, Thakur plotting his revenge after his hands were cut off. We get lost in the Jai-Veeru friendship, but the real spine was the honest cop going after the dacoit who ruined his life.”

Why the Climax Was Changed

Farhan revealed that the film’s ending was changed because of censorship during the Emergency. “They had to change it due to the Emergency, and the original ending is now available. That is actually when he cries, after crushing Gabbar with his own feet.”

He also shared how frustrated his father Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan were. “They were wondering about everyone showing up — the villagers, the police, the protagonists — and joked that the only person missing now is a postman. The ending didn’t make sense to them, but they had no choice.”

