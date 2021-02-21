Farhan Akhtar has THIS to say about Mumbai Indians signing Arjun Tendulkar for IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians buying legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar at the Indian Premier League 2021 auction caused netizens o have mixed feelings about the young cricketer with some calling it promoting nepotism. Now, shutting down trolls, Farhan Akhtar has come in defence of Arjun asking people 'don’t murder his enthusiasm'.

For the uninformed, Arjun Tendulkar was bought for Rs. 20 lakhs by Mumbai Indians. Reacting to trolls on the news, Farhan, in a tweet posted on Saturday, wrote, "I feel I should say this about #Arjun_Tendulkar. We frequent the same gym & I’ve seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word ‘nepotism’ at him is unfair & cruel. Don’t murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he's begun."

Check out Farhan Akhtar's tweet for Arjun Tendulkar here.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket and Tendulkar's former India teammate Zaheer Khan recently spoke about Arjun's signing with the Mumbai Indians.

Speaking to the press, Zaheer had said, "The added pressure of being Sachin Tendulkar's son will always be on him, it is something he needs to live with, the environment of the team will help him."

He further added, "I have spent a lot of time in the nets, trying to teach him some tricks of the trade, he is a hardworking kid, he is keen on learning, it is an exciting part. It (playing for MI) will help him become a good cricketer, how many times a youngster gets picked in the auction and everyone is talking about him, he has to prove himself and he has to show everyone he has the goods."

Are you excited to watch Arjun Tendulkar play during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020?