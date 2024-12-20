Set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war, Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur is billed as a tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment.

Military action film 120 Bahadur, fronted by Farhan Akhtar, is set to hit the screens on November 21, 2025. Set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war, the upcoming movie is billed as a tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment.

120 Bahadur is backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra's Trigger Happy Studios.

"Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, in collaboration with Amit Chandrra's Trigger Happy Studios, have announced the release date for '120 Bahadur', set to hit theatres on 21st November 2025. The film is a tribute to Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment. Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, '120 Bahadur draws' inspiration from the legendary Battle of Rezang La, where unparalleled bravery and sacrifice made history," the makers said in a statement issued on Thursday.

In November, Farhan shared the poster and wrote, “It’s been 62 years since 1962. Today, we honor the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the heroes of Rezang La. 120 Bahadur is our tribute to the valor and the indomitable spirit of Major Shaitan Singh and his brave men, who stood their ground against insurmountable odds. Their story echoes through time, reminding us of the price of freedom and the strength of unity, with a special salute to the Ahir community, whose sons displayed unmatched bravery in defending our nation."

Razneesh Ghai, known for the Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad, will direct 120 Bahadur. For the unversed, Farhan Akhtar's last project as an actor was sports drama Toofaan (2021). As a director, he will next direct Don 3, starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

