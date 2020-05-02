Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani committed to finish Rishi Kapoor’s last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen'

Earlier this week Bollywood lost a gem as veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away after fighting leukemia for two years. The actor was shooting for his next film Sharmaji Namkeen which is a production by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and saw Rishi Kapoor play the lead before the coronavirus pandemic hit and caused a countrywide lockdown.

The film was almost complete with a couple of days of shoot remaining and now sources have some information regarding the proceedings of the film. In a report, a source close to the production said, "Rishi Kapoor was the main protagonist of the film, and a major part was already shot with only a few days of shooting remaining for the actor. Being that it was Rishi Kapoor’s last project that was near completion, Ritesh and Farhan are determined to make sure that the film gets released."

The source further said, "The microscopic details of how Ritesh and Farhan intend to bring the film to completion are in the works but rest assured that the film will get completed and see a theatrical release." Sharmaji Namkeen will see Rishi Kapoor in the lead along with Juhi Chawla. The film is produced by Excel Entertainment in association with Honey Teheran and Abhishek Choubey. The film will also mark Hitesh Bhatia’s debut as the director.

Rishi, who died on Thursday after a two-year battle with cancer, was cremated at the Chandanwadi crematorium in south Mumbai in the presence of close family. He died at H N Reliance hospital in south Mumbai at 8.45 am at the age of 67. Family members including wife Neetu Singh, son Ranbir, Kapoor’s brothers Randhir and Rajeev, Kareena Kapoor Khan, along with husband Saif Ali Khan and actor Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt and Anil Ambani were among the few present at the funeral.