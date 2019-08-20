Farhan Akhtar on 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' clash with Hrithik-Tiger's 'WAR': We should go beyond it

Box Office clashes have been a common factor in Bollywood. The latest example of the same is Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi's Mission Mangal releasing on Independence Day i.e. August 15 alongside John Abraham-Mrunal Thakur starrer Batla House.

The industry is gearing up to embrace another major clash at the Box Office. This clash comes in the name of Amitabh Bachchan, Chiranjeevi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan and Niharika's mega project Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy releasing alongside Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan starrer WAR.

Since the teaser of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy was unveiled among the media at an event on Tuesday, producer Farhan Akhtar was asked about the clash. He responed by stating that it is time to go beyond two movies not being able to release on the same day.

"We should go beyond this thing that two films cannot release on the same day. I hope both the films are good, and the audience gets to watch two good films," Farhan said at the event.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is slated to release on October 2, 2019. The mega project is produced by another well-known actor Ram Charan and will be presented by Farhan Akhtar-Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment in Hindi.