Farhan Akhtar mourns death of staff member, pens an emotional note

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar recently took to his verified Instagram account to pen an emotional note, mourning the death of one of his family staff members. The staff, Ramu, had been a part of the family from before the birth of Farhan. Therefore, in memory of his staff, who had been like family, the Wazir actor wrote a heartfelt note talking about how his childhood had been 'peppered with memories of time spent in his care'.

Farhan wrote along with a picture of his late staff, "Dear Ramu, You have been part of our family before I was born and my childhood is peppered with memories of time spent in your care, most vividly of you taking us to school, playing Atari, going to Bandra fair and you being the person who introduced me to the Disco 80 smash hit ‘Funky Town’."

He further added, "You were always smiling, just like in this picture."

Thanking Ramu for all the years of 'love' and service to his family, Farhan wrote, "From the first time I remember seeing you to 4 decades later when we last met. Thank you for the years of love you have given us all. We are lucky to have had you grace our lives. Rest in Peace."

Responding to Farhan's post, Shabana Azmi wrote, "You speak for all of us Farhan. Ramu was one of the most trustworthy, loyal, sincere people I ever knew. We have lost a very dear family member."

Farhan's sister Zoya responded with a 'heart' emoji while Shankar Mahadevan and Anil Kapoor extended their condolences. Anil Kapoor commented, "So sad .. great guy .. ever smiling .. will miss him .. rip Ramu", while Mahadevan wrote, "He was such a wonderful person ! Prayers for his family ."

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in Toofan directed by Rakesh Omprakash Mehra.