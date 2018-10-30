Farhan Akhtar is elated to perform in Goa!

Farhan Akhtar who recently enthralled the audience with his performance in Goa, shared his happiness about performing in the city. Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram page and posted an image writing,"You could say I was happy being in Goa. #BitsPilani #musiclove#funtimes #giglife #farhanlive#keepexploring #airtime Image: @zubinsoni"

The multi talented star has been running on a busy schedule with back to back concert and tours apart from shooting for his upcoming film 'The Sky is Pink'. Recently, Farhan Akhtar wrapped the schedule of his upcoming film.

The actor-singer had earlier gone on a multi city concert in USA. along with music composer trio Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Farhan Akhtar has time and again impressed the audience with not just his brilliant performances but also with his svelte body.

Farhan made a mark in Bollywood as an actor-singer with his debut film 'Rock On!!' which was widely loved and got him recognized as the man with the golden voice. The actor-director-producer-singer's songs have been widely loved and appreciated. It wouldn't be wrong to say that he has now conquered the music industry with his concerts.

On the work front Farhan Akhtar will be next seen in The Sky is Pink along with Priyanka Chopra.