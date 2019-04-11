Farhan Akhtar is a 'Toofan in the making' in his recent selfie with his trainer

Headlines

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Monsoon wreaks havoc: 72 deaths in Himachal Pradesh, 34 in Uttar Pradesh; Rs 3000 crore loss amid red alert

'One who is insecure cannot...': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde takes a dig at Uddhav Thackeray

Once richer than Mukesh Ambani, now Rs 7,99,893 crore poorer: Anil Ambani’s business empire collapsed because…

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'No 700 crore budget, just pure passion': Pathaan's AD brutally trolls Adipurush as he heaps praise on Jawan prevue

Once richer than Mukesh Ambani, now Rs 7,99,893 crore poorer: Anil Ambani’s business empire collapsed because…

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

Weight loss tips: Quick and easy oats recipes to lose extra kilos

Inspirational songs by BTS' RM, V, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin

8 superfoods to reduce high uric acid

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

DNA | Religious freedom report or propaganda report; why is India mentioned in every report of US?

DNA | In Delhi vs Centre, win for Kejriwal as SC says Delhi govt controls administrative services

DNA : How can public exchange Rs 2,000 notes?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants get nominated for eviction in fourth week

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Homebollywood

bollywood

Farhan Akhtar is a 'Toofan in the making' in his recent selfie with his trainer

Farhan Akhtar shares a picture with his trainer

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 11, 2019, 12:53 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Multitalented Farhan Akhtar, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Toofan, shared a picture post the workout regime along with his trainer. The actor is undergoing rigorous training and isn't skipping any session as the role demands a certain kind of physique. Farhan will be essaying the character of a boxer in Toofan for which he is leaving no stone unturned, in order to get into the skin of the character. 

Farhan has been treating his fans with sneak peeks into his workout routine and recently, he has shared a picture with his trainer on his Insta stories captioning it as, "#ToofanInTheMaking co-inspirator @drewnealpt". Farhan's debut album Echoes will be globally launched on April 12.

After 2013, six years later, the hit combination of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to reunite on screen for a film based on boxing titled Toofan. After playing Olympian sprinter Milkha Singh, Farhan is all set to play the role of a boxer in another sports-drama film. 

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently basking in the glory of his recent production Gully Boy and web series Made In Heaven and is also gearing up for his upcoming release 'The Sky Is Pink' where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne Do. 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This actress worked in B-grade films, one role changed her life forever, earned massive fame but then…

Delhi-NCR rains: IMD issues yellow alert as heavy rainfall continues; check routes to avoid

This Indian batsman hit the most half-centuries, it’s not Kohli, Dhoni, Ganguly, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, Pandya

Monsoon live updates: Schools in Delhi to be closed tomorrow; 17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted

Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Cannes 2023: Mrunal Thakur is a sight to behold in stunning white cut-out gown, fans call her ‘queen’

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

Esha Gupta exudes charm at Cannes Film Festival, dons black bodycon to perfection

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE