Farhan Akhtar is a 'Toofan in the making' in his recent selfie with his trainer

Farhan Akhtar shares a picture with his trainer

Multitalented Farhan Akhtar, who is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Toofan, shared a picture post the workout regime along with his trainer. The actor is undergoing rigorous training and isn't skipping any session as the role demands a certain kind of physique. Farhan will be essaying the character of a boxer in Toofan for which he is leaving no stone unturned, in order to get into the skin of the character.

Farhan has been treating his fans with sneak peeks into his workout routine and recently, he has shared a picture with his trainer on his Insta stories captioning it as, "#ToofanInTheMaking co-inspirator @drewnealpt". Farhan's debut album Echoes will be globally launched on April 12.

After 2013, six years later, the hit combination of Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are all set to reunite on screen for a film based on boxing titled Toofan. After playing Olympian sprinter Milkha Singh, Farhan is all set to play the role of a boxer in another sports-drama film.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is currently basking in the glory of his recent production Gully Boy and web series Made In Heaven and is also gearing up for his upcoming release 'The Sky Is Pink' where the actor will be starring alongside Priyanka Chopra after Dil Dhadakne Do.