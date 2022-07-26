Farhan Akhtar edits photo to pose with great-grandfather, Anusha Dandekar, Aditi Rao Hydri react

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar has left the netizens surprised after he posted a photo with his great-grandfather on his Instagram. Don director shared an edited, unseen photo of his great-grandfather Muztar Khairabadi, and he included himself in the photo.

After sharing the photo, Farhan opened up about his family's thoughts about him sharing the resemblance with his ancestor. Akhtar wrote, "My family thinks I look like my great-grandfather, Muztar Khairabadi.. what do you think?"

Here's the photo

Soon after the post, several netizens agreed with Farhan's family and pointed out the resemblance they both share. Sister-in-law Anusha Dandekar stated ''Twins." Whereas Ronit Roy added, "100%." A netizen added, "Definitely thought it was you." Another netizen added, "You have his eyes and ears..." A user asserted, "Well yes alot of similarities." Aditi Rao Hydri user asserted, "Whoa!!!!! So cool! #samesame." Another user wrote, "Yes they are absolutely right."

Earlier, Farhan spoke during a conversation with The Russo Brothers, who were in Mumbai to promote their action film for Netflix, The Gray Man. Bollywood has taken a beating of late as it faces stiff competition at the box office from superhero films and content coming from South India. Farhan, who also runs the production company Excel Entertainment with Ritesh Sidhwani, said that while Hindi films may not have big budgets to compete with content from Hollywood, the industry as a whole needs to pull up its socks.

"We as India's film fraternity may not have huge spending power on VFX or budgets like the films in the west, but we need to up our game as the audience now has access to content from all over the world," the actor-director-producer stated. Meanwhile, the Russo brothers are considering a collaboration with Excel Entertainment, the Indian production company run by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar (Gully Boy, "Made in Heaven").

According to Variety, Joe and Anthony Russo met with Akhtar and Sidhwani after the Netflix movie The Gray Man premiere and press conference in Mumbai. They discussed collaborating with Indian talent and the potential for "The Gray Man," which stars Dhanush from India, to become a franchise during the press conference.