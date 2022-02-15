Farhan Akhtar ditches mushy photo, drops hilarious post to wish Shibani Dandekar on Valentine's Day

Bollywood actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has probably the most hilarious Valentine's Day post in B-Town. Unlike other celebrities who chose to drop mushy photos with their beaus, Farhan chose to share a witty post featuring his partner Shibani Dandekar and him wearing masks printed with their faces on it. What was hilarious was the duo had swapped each other's masks.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor shared a funny picture of himself with his ladylove actor-singer Shibani Dandekar, wherein the two could be seen wearing face masks of each other.

Further, Farhan penned a witty caption, writing, "I've heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day @shibanidandekar."

Fans flooded the post with likes and fun comments."Hello ms. Farhan and mr. Shibani," a social media user wrote. "Role reversal at its best. God bless u both," another added.

Check out the post below:



Recently, there were rumours of Farhan and Shibani tying the knot. While there hasn't been any confirmation on the same, according to reports, the duo are all set to tie the knot next week, on February 21.

Farhan and Shibani have been together for three years now.