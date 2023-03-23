Farhan Akhtar confirms Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif-starrer Jee Le Zaraa is happening, shares pic

Jee Le Zaraa stars Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif

Jee Le Zaraa, the much-anticipated and much-delayed road trip film is indeed happening. Producer-director Farhan Akhtar gave this update in the form of his latest Instagram post where he could be seen scouting locations for the film. The movie brings together Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif for the first time.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Farhan shared a long shot of himself standing amid the dunes of the Thar desert and wrote, “"Searching for gold.” What caught people’s attention were the hashtags along with the caption: #locationscout #jeelezaraa #rajasthan. The film had been announced a while back with the three actresses posing together for a picture as well. But after that, there had been no update on it, leading to speculations that it had been shelved. There had been several reports about its development but no official word from Farhan or the producers, up till now.

Many fans, as well as industry folks, expressed excitement at the development. “The film’s producer Ritesh Sidhwani commented, “And he is back on the director's chair.” Alia Bhatt, one of the leads, exclaimed, "Can't waittttt" Fans were glad that the film was happening after all. “JLZ is happening, yay,” read one comment.

Jee Le Zaraa is a road trip film in the vein of Farhan and his sister Zoya’s previous successes like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara. The difference here is that it is led by an all-women star cast.

The film not only brings the three leading actresses together but also marks a directorial comeback for Farhan. The last film he directed was Don 2 back in 2011. Written by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar and Reema Kagti; Jee Le Zaraa is produced by Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani & Farhan Akhtar.