Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'

Farhan Akhtar commented on Animal director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga being criticised for his depiction of alpha males, and also shared his definition of the same.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 08:51 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Farhan Akhtar comments on criticism for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Who are you to...'
Farhan Akhtar-Animal
    Director Farhan Akhtar shared his opinion on Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster Animal, the criticism the film's director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga faced, and the definition of alpha males. While speaking to YouTuber Raj Shamani, Farhan asserted that a filmmaker shouldn't be dictated to what to make and what not to. 

    The Don director supported Sandeep and said that he doesn't believe that some things should not be shown. Farhan asserted that they are in a field where, if someone tells him, ‘You can’t make a film like this’, then he would say, ‘Who are you to tell me what I should and should not make?’ "I am permitted by the laws of this country, and I have the freedom of artistic expression to say whatever I want. What the audience wants to listen to, that they’ll decide. I’d never ever tell any filmmaker or writer or producer or anyone, ‘Yaar don’t make this’, or, ‘This kind of movie can’t be made’. To each their own, because I don’t feel that’s right and that’s a dangerous thing to do," Farhan said.

    When asked if women tend to feel attracted towards alpha males, Farhan said, "There are different types of people in the world. There are people fascinated by different kinds of human beings. So, I am sure there are people who find ‘alpha males’ (attractive).” 

    As compared to what is shown in Animal, Farhan has a different definition of an alpha male. Talking about it, the Lakshya director said, "An ‘Alpha’ means you want to be at the top of the pyramid. That’s basically what ‘alpha’ means. An alpha male is the leader of a pack. But it is not something an alpha male will need to impress on someone. If I have to go around banging a drum and telling people that ‘I am the bomb’, what kind of bomb are you when you have to go everywhere and tell people that? People should feel it when they interact with you, when they speak to you when they leave the room when they are impressed by you. Not because you have told them when you go out, ‘Be impressed’. It doesn’t work that way." 

    The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor concluded, "You have to treat people with dignity. Every single person in your life should feel like an important part of your life.”

