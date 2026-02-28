FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Farhan Akhtar-backed India's first BAFTA-winning Manipuri film Boong to re-release in India on this date

Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi in her directorial debut, Boong won the Best Children's & Family Film Award at the 79th BAFTA Film Awards. It was nominated alongside Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootopia 2 and became the first Indian film to win the BAFTA award.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 11:07 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar on Friday announced the BAFTA award-winning Manipuri film Boong, directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, will release in theatres on March 6. The film had earlier released in India on September 19 last year in select cities and cinemas at PVR INOX. 

Boong, which narrates the story of a young boy named Boong (essayed by Gugun Kipgen), from the valley of Manipur, who plans to surprise his mother with a gift, is backed by Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani through their banner Excel Entertainment. It also marked the directorial debut for Devi. 

Akhtar shared the news with a post on his social media handles, which comprised the film's poster with the release date written over it. "A journey of innocence, love and resilience. Witness India’s first BAFTA Award-winning film, in cinemas on 6th March," read the caption. 

The film recently won the Best Children's & Family Film Award at the 79th edition of the BAFTA Film Awards, which took place on February 22 at The Royal Festival Hall in London. It was nominated alongside Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootopia 2 and became the first Indian film to win the BAFTA award. 

Boong had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 and went on to be screened at several other festivals, including the International Film Festival of India and the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. 

