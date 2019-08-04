Headlines

Bollywood

Farhan Akhtar-Arjun Rampal support 'no bail to rapists' after US woman posts video questioning release of Delhi landlord

The video, which was posted on Facebook on July 30, has gone viral and celebrities like Arjun Rampal and Farhan Akhtar also shared the need for the initiative 'No Bail to rapists'

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2019, 04:54 PM IST

A US woman, who was raped in 2013, recently posted a video which has now gone viral. The rape victim, who shot the video outside the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, is alleging that the rape accused has been released on bail after being convicted of the crime, due to a 'corrupt judge'.

Here's what she states in the video:

"Last month I was notified that the man who viciously attacked me, who I had to fight to make sure he was convicted of his crime and he was sentenced in India, has been given bail on his appeal. This man broke into my apartment and attacked me. I fought, I went to India to testify, all by myself I had to do this. He was sentenced for years in prison and then on his appeal, a corrupt judge gives him bail. Now, I have been told that as my case is to be taken to the High Court in India, their Supreme Court you don't give bails to convicted criminals that are sentenced."

"I come here to the San Francisco consulate, where I need to have these forma notarized so that High Court knows who my attorney is and I am on board, and I am again denied service and assistance from the consulate in India, now San Francisco they tell me now that I need to go and get it notarised locally then have to go to Sacramento and get the notary verified."

"India's incredible corruption and lack of support for women that are attacked is continuing. They refuse to help me yet they say that they want to stop the violence against women in their own country. Yet a simple verification, like the one I received at the New York City at their consulate, I am being denied here in San Francisco. They want me to spend thousands of dollars to travel to the state of California on my own money because they have let a convicted criminal out on bail. We don't give bail to convicted criminals."

"So all my friends, I need your help, and I need your help now. We are going to take this to the Supreme Court, to the high court of India. You do not let convicted criminals off when the victims were brave enough to go and testify. I need your help."

Sharing the video, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "An urgent and important appeal. #NoBailToRapists." His friend Arjun Rampal also came out in the support of the victim as he tweeted, "What is wrong is wrong. It’s our duty as citizens of a country we love and respect, to stand up for what is right. Not only does this tarnish India it speaks poorly on how we protect women our own, and those who visit . #NoBailToRapists."

Retweeting a different story, actress Sayani Gupta also supported the initiative by tweeting "That's why #NoBailToRapists dont let them Scot free #nomercyforrapists"

For the uninitiated, the victim's case dates back to 2013. The victim lived with her husband in a flat rented out by the accused. After the landlord and the victim partied together, the accused (landlord) broke into the house late at night and sexually assaulted her. He was found guilty in February 2019 and was sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

