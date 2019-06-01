Headlines

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar take a break from ICC World Cup 2019 to attend Champions League finals in Madrid

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are currently in Madrid where they will be attending the UEFA Champions League finals to be held between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 01:27 PM IST

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are living it up in Europe to the fullest and that too enjoying both cricket and football equally. The stunning couple first attended Indian Cricket Heroes Awards in London about a week ago. Post that, Farhan and Shibani were even a part of the opening party of ICC World Cup which the latter hosted. They were even seen indulging in conversation with leading and legendary cricketers of all time.

Currently, Farhan and Shibani are in Madrid where they will be attending the UEFA Champions League final match to be held between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur today. We got our hands on a few photos wherein Farhan and Shibani are seen posing with the coveted trophy and can't contain their excitement while doing the same. Moreover, they went on to predict who will be winning between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Farhan also shared a photo with Shibani and trophy with a caption stating, "This cup ain’t for sharing .. #uclfinal @spnsportsindia @championsleague @liverpoolfc @spursofficial #footballfever #madrid"

He also shared a candid click sitting on the stands and wrote, "The calm before tomorrow’s storm. #uclfinal @spnsportsindia @championsleague @liverpoolfc @spursofficial #footballfever #madrid @devangmajethia"

Meanwhile, talking about Farhan and Shibani, the couple has been dating for more than a year and from a very long time, their wedding rumours have started making the rounds.

On the work front, Farhan has The Sky Is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The film also stars Zaira Wasim in a pivotal role.

