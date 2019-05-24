Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar show how to dress up perfectly for a cocktail evening

Shibani Dandekar took to her Instagram page and shared a classy photo posing with beau and multitalented actor Farhan Akhtar. The couple is currently in London.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been together for more than a year! The hot couple flaunts their PDA on their Instagram pages and their photos are too hot to miss. They even write lovey-dovey messages and have become each other's favourite travel companion. They shared their vacation photos from Mexico and now they are enjoying their time currently in London as well. Today, Shibani shared yet another classy photo with Farhan.

In the photo, both are seen holding each other's hands and wearing beautiful cocktail outfits. Farhan looked handsome as ever in a crisp white shirt and black tux with a bowtie. While Shibani donned a pink strapless ruffled gown with a sweetheart neckline by Shehla Khan. Shibani shared the gorgeous photo and wrote, "@faroutakhtar thank you thank you @shehlaakhan styled by @khyatibusa hair and makeup by @ashreyaa jewels by @outhousejewellery @curiocottagejewelry"

Check out the photo below:

Earlier, on a talk show, when Farhan was asked about Shibani, the multitalented actor said, "She is very pretty and extremely special. Last year, we've kind of been getting to know each other and I couldn't be happier about it." He added, "I have never felt comfortable to share personal stuff like this before. But I just feel that somehow with the celebrating of this, it seems very natural to me."

He had also spoken about the social media PDA by saying, "I have never felt comfortable to share personal stuff... But I don't know why, I just feel that somehow, with the celebrating of this, it seems very natural to me. Obviously, you don't want to go crazy and people are like, 'Please, bas karo!'"