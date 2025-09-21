Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur in trouble? Yadav community organises protest, says film's title should be changed to...

The members of Yadav community blocked roads in Gurgaon as they are demanding a change in the title of Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur to 120 Veer Ahir to highlight the history of the Yadav community in the 1962 Indo-China war.

The members of the Yadav community organised a protest in Gurugram against the title of Farhan Akhtar's upcoming movie 120 Bahadur, based on the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Indo-China war. The Yadav community blocked the roads as they are demanding a change in the title of the movie from 120 Bahadur to 120 Veer Ahir to highlight the history of the Yadav community in the war.

Mahendra Singh Patwari, one of the protesters, expressed the Yadav community’s demand, saying that the title of Farhan Akhtar's movie 120 Bahadur should be changed to 120 Veer Ahir, and it should also end with a tribute to the "martyrs" of the Yadav community. While talking to ANI, Mahendra said, "I am a member of the Ahir Regiment. Our demand is that the name of 120 Bahadur be changed to 120 Veer Ahir. Our martyrs should be named in the movie, and the movie should end with a tribute; otherwise, this protest will take a larger form on 26 October."

Another protestor, identified as Tarun, claims that Farhan Akhtar's film is allegedly trying to suppress the history of the Yadav's. He requested that the makers change the title of the movie; otherwise, they would boycott the movie. "Yadav community has gathered here today. We have no complaints with the government. We are just opposing Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur. Our ancestors have sacrificed a lot for the country, but in this movie, the focus is on someone else. Our request is that either the title of the movie be changed to 120 Bahadur Ahir, or we will boycott the movie. This film is trying to suppress the history of Yadavs. When this movie is released in the South belt, then they will be unaware of Yadav's history due to the title," he told the news agency.

Farhan Akhtar plays the role of Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Shaitan Singh in the upcoming film. It is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai and produced by Akhtar himself along with Ritesh Sidhwani and Amit Chandrra. 120 Bahadur is slated to release in theatres on November 21, 2025, and will clash at the box office with Dhanush, Kriti Sanon-starrer Aanand L Rai's Tere Ishk Mein.

READ | Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma or Sai Pallavi; fans suggest replacement for Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel