Fardeen Khan, son of late actor Feroz Khan, is married to Natasha Madhvani, daughter of veteran actress Mumtaz. They share two kids, an elder daughter named Diani Isabella Khan and a younger son named Azarius Fardeen Khan. Recently, there have been rumours that the couple is headed for a divorce. As per reports, they have been living apart since 2022. In a recent interview, the Bhoot actor revealed that his children live with their mother in London and he misses them "terribly."

Talking to The Times of India, Fardeen said, "It's not easy. I don't want to get into why they're away, but yes, it's not easy. I miss them terribly. I see them every four to six weeks and we talk over video calls daily. But I definitely miss being a part of their daily life, watching them grow up, be a part of their decision-making process and help them find their own identity. My kids paint and I have put up their artwork on the walls of my house in Mumbai. I miss their hugs, cuddles and kisses. I keep working to keep my mind distracted. And whenever they come down to Mumbai, I clear my entire schedule and be with them 24/7."

The actor also revealed why he went missing from Bollywood after 2010. He shared, "It was a conscious decision. We had challenges having children at that time, so we moved to London. There, we had an incredible doctor, and soon after, my daughter was born (through IVF) in 2013, followed by my son in 2017. After my daughter was born, I intended to take a two-year break to enjoy parenthood. I enjoyed being a father so much that it ended up being a break that lasted more than a decade. I wish I hadn't taken such a long break from work. The only brownie point is that I have two beautiful children with whom I could spend so much time."

Fardeen's last theatrical release was the comedy Khel Khel Mein. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles, the movie clashed at the box office with Stree 2 and Vedaa on August 15. Though it performed poorly due to the Stree 2's tsunami, Khel Khel Mein received good reviews and has again gained traction after its OTT release on Netflix last week.

