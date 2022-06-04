Fardeen Khan poses for paps at IIFA Awards 2022, fans say ‘fit again’

Fardeen Khan/Instagram

Fardeen Khan’s appearance at IIFA Awards was a pleasant surprise for all. In a grey suit, the Om Jai Jagadish actor walked the green carpet at the event and confidently posed for the media. He was last seen 1-2 years ago in the film Dulha Mil Gaya and is now preparing to return to acting.

Fardeen's admirers reacted to his return on the event in the comments section after a paparazzo's Instagram account uploaded a video of his attendance at the event. One person described me as "fantastic," while another said he appeared to be in good shape.





With Visfot, Ardeen will be making a comeback on the big screen. He's already finished filming for the horror film. Riteish Deshmukh, Priya Bapat, and Krystle D'Souza also star in the film.

He'll also be back with a follow-up to his 2005 smash No Entry. Anees Bazmee wrote and directed the comedy picture, which was produced by Boney Kapoor and starred Fardeen, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitly. In the film, Sameera Reddy made a cameo appearance.

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan will reunite for the No Entry sequel, according to Anees Bazmee in a recent interview.



He told IndiaToday.in, "The shoot of the film is going to start very soon. I have met Salman bhai four to five times and bol diya ki jaldi shuru karni hai film (I told him that we have to start this film soon now). He is very serious and we are going to start very soon. Salman bhai is there, there's Fardeen and Anil Kapoor. These three will be a part of the movie."