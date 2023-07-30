Fardeen Khan-Natasha Madhvani to part ways after 18 years of marriage: Report

Fardeen Khan lives with his mother while Natasha Madhvaniafter, who is the daughter of veteran actor Mumtaz, lives in London.

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan reportedly decided to ‘part ways’ with wife Natasha Madhvaniafter 18 years of marriage. As per the reports, they have been living separately for more than a year.

As per the Times of India report, a source said, “It's been over a year since the two have been living separately. Issues started cropping up between the two. When they were unable to cope with the circumstances, they decided to go separate ways for the betterment of each other.” However, the couple has not issued any official statement about the same.

According to reports, Fardeen lives with his mother while Natasha, who is the daughter of veteran actor Mumtaz, lives in London. They tied the knot in December 2005, and together have a daughter Diani Isabella Khan who was born in 2013 and a son, Azarius Fardeen Khan.

Earlier, while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor had talked about Natasha and his family and said, “We were very keen to have a family, Natasha and me, we had challenges having children so we had to go down the IVF route. We had a bad experience with doctors here in Mumbai and Natasha really suffered, it's very very hard on the body and your health.”

He further mentioned, “In 2011, we made a shift to London, and we found a really really nice doctor there. In one of her initial pregnancies, we had twins, and she lost them at six months. So that was very very hard for us, it was a tough time. She did a live birth, and we lost the babies. We eventually had my daughter, she gave us a lot of joy. So when you go through something like that, you cherish life a lot more deeply, so when my daughter was born she just melted me.”

