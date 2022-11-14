Farah Khan would strip Shah Rukh Khan to do ab check, reveals Om Shanti Om writer Mushtaq Shaikh

Photo credit: Twitter

Om Shanti Om (2007), which was released on November 9th, 2007, started off with a record-breaking opening. The Shah Rukh Khan-starring film attracted massive crowds due to intense hype. Shah Rukh Khan began working out to achieve the desired look, according to the author of Om Shanti Om, Mushtaq Shaikh, in the book "The Making Of Om Shanti Om." According to Mushtaq Shaikh, “Every week, Farah would strip Shah Rukh to do an ab check.”

He needed three months to complete the transformation he had in mind. After that, Farah Khan and his crew made the decision to film Dard-E-Disco. Shah Rukh was given access to a temporary gym in the studio so he could exercise in between takes.

Additionally, Shah Rukh Khan received the Global Icon of Cinema and Cultural Narrative award as he attended the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2022 at the Expo Centre in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. His fans were in large numbers at the event, and videos and pictures from it are now making their way online.

Shah Rukh appeared at the event in an all-black avatar, according to a fanclub video. He had hair that was backcombed. According to the actor's statement at the ceremony, he was given the prize for his "service to the cultural scene and reproductivity in the field of writing and creativity."

A part of his speech, according to Hindustan Times read, “All of us, no matter where we live, what colour we are, what religion we follow or what songs we dance to… thrive in a culture of love, peace and compassion.”

One of the most eagerly anticipated movies of 2023 is SRK's upcoming flick Pathaan, which is directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie, which is slated for release on January 25 of the following year, has John Abraham as the third lead and Salman Khan in a crucial cameo as his Tiger character as Yash Raj Films establish the espionage universe fusing Pathaan, Tiger, and War, which was also directed by Anand in 2019.