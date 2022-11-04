Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Farah Khan wishes 'jaan' Tabu on 52nd birthday, calls her 'new Bigg Boss expert'

Farah Khan also posted an amazing birthday greeting for Tabu. She referred to her as the 'new Bigg Boss expert.'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 02:23 PM IST

Farah Khan wishes 'jaan' Tabu on 52nd birthday, calls her 'new Bigg Boss expert'
Farah Khan/Instagram

Currently, Tabu is turning 52 years old. In addition to some old photos of them together, Farah Khan also posted an amazing birthday greeting for her. She referred to her as the 'new Bigg Boss expert' and lauded her acting skills. 

Farah Khan wrote on Instagram, "My jaan my most talented friend of last 30 years.. and they say friendships don’t last in Bollywood.. happy birthday @tabutiful if you were playing a dead body you'd still act better than everyone. Love you forever." 

Farah shared another picture with Tabu on her Insta stories, and wrote “Having each other's backs. Happy birthday to the new Big Boss expert." 

Whats-App-Image-2022-11-04-at-12-51-42-PM

Malaika Arora took to the post’s comment section and wrote, “Happy birthday u beautiful creature @tabutiful.” 

Currently, Tabu is anticipating the release of her next movie, Drishyam 2. In addition to Ajay Devgn, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran, the movie is directed by Abhishek Pathak. On November 18, it will be released in theatres. In the movie, Ishita Dutta's character inadvertently kills Tabu's character's son when he is filming her in the restroom. Tabu plays the mother and a former police officer in the role. As Ajay Devgn's character tries to conceal the truth from her and the new case in charge, played by Akshaye Khanna, the case will be reopened. 

For the unversed, In the popular 2015 movie Drishyam, Ajay played Vijay, who fooled everyone into thinking his family had taken a vacation. This was a clever ruse to prevent his family from being charged with murder. In the follow-up, Ajay is all prepared to continue playing one of his most intriguing roles on screen. The path that the story reveals makes the listener wonder if there is a chance for him to escape this time. 

Also read: Drishyam 2: Here's where you can watch Hindi dub version of Telugu film before Ajay Devgn starrer releases

Tabu's most recent appearance was in the box office sensation Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She played two characters in the movie, which also starred Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the key roles. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Coconut water: 5 health benefits of this natural drink
PHOTOS: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal’s pre-wedding ceremonies to be held at iconic 110 year-old venue
This luxury smartphone costs more than Rs 34 lakh in India, features rare Himalayan alligator skin
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 503 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 4
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.