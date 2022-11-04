Farah Khan wishes 'jaan' Tabu on 52nd birthday, calls her 'new Bigg Boss expert'

Farah Khan/Instagram

Currently, Tabu is turning 52 years old. In addition to some old photos of them together, Farah Khan also posted an amazing birthday greeting for her. She referred to her as the 'new Bigg Boss expert' and lauded her acting skills.

Farah Khan wrote on Instagram, "My jaan my most talented friend of last 30 years.. and they say friendships don’t last in Bollywood.. happy birthday @tabutiful if you were playing a dead body you'd still act better than everyone. Love you forever."

Farah shared another picture with Tabu on her Insta stories, and wrote “Having each other's backs. Happy birthday to the new Big Boss expert."

Malaika Arora took to the post’s comment section and wrote, “Happy birthday u beautiful creature @tabutiful.”

Currently, Tabu is anticipating the release of her next movie, Drishyam 2. In addition to Ajay Devgn, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran, the movie is directed by Abhishek Pathak. On November 18, it will be released in theatres. In the movie, Ishita Dutta's character inadvertently kills Tabu's character's son when he is filming her in the restroom. Tabu plays the mother and a former police officer in the role. As Ajay Devgn's character tries to conceal the truth from her and the new case in charge, played by Akshaye Khanna, the case will be reopened.

For the unversed, In the popular 2015 movie Drishyam, Ajay played Vijay, who fooled everyone into thinking his family had taken a vacation. This was a clever ruse to prevent his family from being charged with murder. In the follow-up, Ajay is all prepared to continue playing one of his most intriguing roles on screen. The path that the story reveals makes the listener wonder if there is a chance for him to escape this time.

Tabu's most recent appearance was in the box office sensation Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She played two characters in the movie, which also starred Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in the key roles.