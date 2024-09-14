Twitter
Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 03:08 PM IST

Meet director who lived in store room for 6 years, had only Rs 30 for her father's funeral; is now one of richest...
(Image credit: Facebook)
Life can change in ways we can’t always predict. Today, we’ll talk about a Bollywood celebrity whose journey from poverty to success is truly inspiring. At one point, she had only Rs 30 to her name following her father’s death and spent six years living in a storeroom.

Despite these challenges, she worked hard and became one of the most prominent figures in the Indian film industry. We are talking about Farah Khan who is now one of the most celebrated Bollywood filmmakers.

Farah Khan’s father, Kamran Khan, was a stuntman who later became a filmmaker. While studying sociology at St. Xavier's College in Bombay, Farah was captivated by Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video. Although she had never danced before, the video inspired her so much that she decided to pursue dancing. She taught herself and started her own dance group.

Her family, once financially stable, faced hardship when her father’s film investment failed. He exhausted all his savings and sold his wife’s jewellry, and other assets to pay off debts. Farah was just 18 when her father passed away. When Farah Khan's father died, she had just Rs 30 and had to borrow money from neighbors to pay for his last rites. She and her family lived in a storeroom of a relative’s house for about six years before they could afford their own place.

Farah started working as a choreographer in the film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar after Saroj Khan left. This led to many famous dance numbers over the years. She met actor Shahrukh Khan on the set of Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, and they became good friends, starting a successful collaboration.

In an interview with Radio Nasha, Farah Khan shared that Shah Rukh Khan became her assistant during a project because the budget was tight. She also mentioned that she was the highest-paid member of the crew. She said, "The budget was very low. Shah Rukh was paid Rs 25,000 for that movie. I was the highest-paid person in that movie, let me tell you. I was paid Rs 5,000 per song, and there were six songs. Just because of that, I was paid Rs 30,000. We couldn’t even afford an assistant.”

Farah Khan is now one of the richest directors in Bollywood, with a reported net worth of Rs 350 crore.

