Farah Khan thanks Abhishek Bachchan for donating Rs 1 lakh to daughter Anya's coronavirus charity drive

Filmmaker Farah Khan thanked actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday for donating Rs 1 lakh and supporting the COVID-19 charity drive by her daughter Anya. Farah posted a picture with Abhishek sharing 'a big hug'.

The 55-year-old director took to Instagram and shared two pictures. The first features her hugging him tightly while the second one features her daughter Anya holding the sketch of a puppy with a placard around his neck that reads, "Thank You". The Happy New Year director captioned her post saying, "Who gives 1 LAKH for a sketch?? Only @bachchan ..that straightaway doubles Anya’s charity drive! Thank u my mad, big-hearted crazy boy bigggggg huggggg cming up which u will hate I know."

For the uninformed, Anya has been raising money through her sketches by auctioning the sketches that will be used to deliver food packages to the needy and feed the stray animals. A while back, Farah had reprimanded her Bollywood colleagues yet again for posting workout videos while the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic. Farah said that she feels they all are a "little shallow". In a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Farah said, "I want to apologise to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour around the balcony every day. I was disturbed by the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic."

She further clarified that her rant wasn’t aimed at any particular celebrity, but, "There are other things you can do right now, there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen, and wanting to be on Insta. It seemed a little shallow. We already don’t have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about 'look at me, look at me'."