Farah Khan's latest cooking vlog features her entertaining cook Dilip and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety-fame Sunny Singh.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan hosts several celebrities on her YouTube channel for hilarious cooking videos. Her entertaining cook Dilip is also present in her vlogs. Sunny Singh was the latest to appear in a video titled 'Sunny Singh Ka Filmy Tadka - Paneer Bhurji & Lassi Ke Saath', which Farah uploaded on Friday, April 11.

Farah and Dilip invited the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor to the star chef Vikas Khanna's studio kitchen as her own home is undergoing renovation. Sunny came with his own cook Rohit, and then the four of them were seen cooking Paneer Bhurji and Lassi while sharing some candid and laugh-out-loud moments among them.

During the end of the vlog, Sunny teaches Dilip how to speak Punjabi and the latter asks him to teach him how to ask for a salary hike. Dilip then hilariously demands for his pay raise, leading Sunny to ask Farah how much does he earn currently. The Main Hoon Na director replies, "Agar main tereko iski pagaar bataungi toh Rohit tereko chhod ke mere paas aa jaayega (If I tell you how much he earns, Rohit will leave you and come work for me)."

Meanwhile, Sunny Singh will be seen next in the horror comedy The Bhootnii, which releases next Friday on April 18. The film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy, will clash at the box office with Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan-starrer Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions.

Before Sunny Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sania Mirza, Karishma Tanna, Rubina Dilaik, Aditi Rao Hydari, Khushi Kapoor, Junaid Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Anu Malik, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Remo D'Souza, Himesh Reshammiya, Hina Khan, and several others have made delicious dishes on Farah Khan's YouTube channel.