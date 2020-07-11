Farah Khan shares 'glimpse of hard work and talent of Sushant Singh Rajput' in making of 'Dil Bechara' song

Farah Khan Kunder choreographed Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time in his final movie Dil Bechara. She dance directed the title track and it has been loved by the masses thoroughly. The song is crooned and composed by none other than A R Rahman. Now, Farah took to her Instagram page and shared the short video of the making of the song. Along with that, she even shared a heartfelt note for the late actor.

In the video, SSR showed his amazing dancing prowess in a contemporary style. Farah also showed him the steps leaving him mesmerised and she even received a peck on her hand from Sushant. Khan captioned the video stating, "#makingofDilbecharatitletrack Sometimes we can't let go of memories, because they are constant reminders of a Great Story that we never expected to end... a glimpse of the hard work and talent of @sushantsinghrajput... @castingchhabra and I thank you for the love this song is garnering... @arrahman @disneyplushotstarvip @foxstarhindi @sonymusic #making #missusushant."

Check out the video below:

While sharing the title track, Farah had shared stills of SSR and wrote an anecdote which read as "This song is particularly close to me because it was the first time I was choreographing Sushant.. we were friends for a long time but never worked together... I had also promised Mukesh Chhabra that when he makes his directorial debut I would do a song for him.. I wanted the song to b done as a 1 shot song because I knew Sushant would b able to do it perfectly... I remembered Sushant had once come to a reality dance show that I was judging as a celebrity guest and that's the only time the celebrity guest danced better than the contestants on that show.. we rehearsed a whole day n then finished the shoot in half a day! As a reward for nailing it perfectly all Sushant wanted to be food from my house which I duly got for him.. I see the song n all I can see is how Alive, how happy he looks in it.. yes this song is very special to me.thank u @castingchhabra for including me on this journey of yours. #missusushantsinghrajput".