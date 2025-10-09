Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Farah Khan shares clip from early days as background dancer to Archana Puran Singh in Jalwa - Watch viral video

Jalwa marked one of Farah's first few works in Bollywood as a background dancer before she became a successful choreographer and director.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 06:00 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Farah Khan shares clip from early days as background dancer to Archana Puran Singh in Jalwa - Watch viral video
Farah Khan as background dancer in Jalwa
    Choreographer-turned-filmmaker-turned-vlogger Farah Khan recently took to her Instagram Stories to share a rare video clip from her early career days, leaving fans nostalgic. Reposting the video, she captioned, "Oh my god, now that's a blast from the past #Jalwa." The video features Farah dancing as a background dancer in the 1987 film Jalwa. In the clip, she is seen performing the song Feeling Hot Hot Hot, which featured Archana Puran Singh in the lead.

    Farah Khan, dressed in a white outfit, can be spotted among the dancers in the background. Jalwa marked one of Farah's first few works in Bollywood as a background dancer. Before she became one of the most successful choreographers and directors in the industry, Farah Khan spent her early years as a background dancer behind top stars of that era.

    Her breakthrough came in 1990 with Mansoor Khan's Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, where she choreographed the iconic song Pehla Nasha, which was noticed by the industry and instantly put her on the map and established her as a main choreographer. Farah went on to choreograph some of Bollywood's most memorable songs, including Ek Pal Ka Jeena from Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se, Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan from Dil Chahta Hai, and others. 

    In 2004, Farah Khan turned director with Main Hoon Na, starring Shah Rukh Khan. In 2007, she directed another superhit movie Om Shanti Om, which also marked the launch of Deepika Padukone, followed by Tees Maar Khan in 2010 and Happy New Year in 2014. After decades of success as a choreographer and filmmaker, Farah has now embraced digital content creation on her YouTube channel, where she makes quirky cooking videos with celebrities.

