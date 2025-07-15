Farah Khan says Bollywood celebrated when her film Tees Maar Khan failed at box office: 'People said...'

Farah revealed that the box office disaster of Tees Maar Khan wasn’t just a personal setback. It became an excuse for many from the film fraternity to gloat.

Farah Khan, known for directing some of Bollywood's biggest entertainers, recently opened up about one of the most painful moments in her career, the failure of Tees Maar Khan in 2010 — and how people within the industry reacted not with sympathy but celebration.

'Tees Maar Khan Flopped, and They Partied': Farah Gets Candid

Speaking on her latest YouTube vlog, recorded at the home of producer-actor duo Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh, Farah revealed that the box office disaster of Tees Maar Khan wasn’t just a personal setback. It became an excuse for many from the film fraternity to gloat.

“There was literally a celebration in the industry. Some even said, ‘Ab aayi na line pe’. I had worked with some of them, too. Instead of empathy, they were just happy I had failed,” she shared.

From Box Office Disaster to Gen Z’s Favourite

While the film starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif faced heavy criticism at the time of release, Farah revealed a surprising twist: the Gen Z audience has embraced it wholeheartedly. “They don’t care for Main Hoon Na or Om Shanti Om. They love Tees Maar Khan. For them, that’s the iconic one,” Farah said with a smile.

Jackky Bhagnani Reflects on His Own Career Low

The discussion turned emotional when Jackky Bhagnani, who hosted the vlog, spoke about the recent box office failure of his big-budget action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

He shared how watching his father, veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani, build everything from scratch keeps him grounded. “My dad sold sarees on Mumbai footpaths before making it in films. So, I try to keep things in perspective when setbacks happen.”

Flashback: What Went Wrong With Tees Maar Khan

Released with sky-high expectations and backed by the massive popularity of Sheila Ki Jawani, Tees Maar Khan was marketed as a festive comedy caper. But critics panned the film, and the audience didn’t show up in expected numbers. The film ended up being one of the most talked-about flops of 2010.