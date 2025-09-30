Farah Khan’s cook Dilip gets star-level treatment with his own vanity van on Pati Patni Aur Panga set

Farah Khan’s cook Dilip has gone from earning ₹300 to owning a vanity van, thanks to their viral cooking vlogs that blend humour, heart, and inspiration

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has found a new way to win hearts beyond films and dance — through her cooking vlogs with her trusted cook, Dilip.

What started as light-hearted banter in her kitchen has now turned into a full-fledged internet sensation, with Dilip himself enjoying stardom and, believe it or not, his very own vanity van.

In a recent video shared by fashion designer Ken Ferns, fans were stunned to see Dilip’s vanity van parked right opposite Farah’s on the sets of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. With his trademark wit, Ken congratulated Dilip, saying, “Mubarak ho, tahe dil se,” while Farah responded with humour, writing, “Can’t wait to meet everyone at shoot with Dilip.”

Farah’s cooking series, launched in 2024, became an instant hit because of its candid style, celebrity guests, and the hilarious camaraderie between her and Dilip. But beyond entertainment, Farah has changed Dilip’s life in real ways.

From starting his career in Delhi for just ₹300, Dilip now earns a steady income, receives a share of the YouTube vlog profits, and enjoys the perks of working with a celebrity boss. Farah even ensured his children got enrolled in English-medium schools, while one of them is now pursuing a culinary diploma with dreams of working in top hotels and restaurants.

The duo’s bond goes beyond the kitchen. They have taken the show on the road with travel vlogs, including a fan-favourite Maldives trip where they explored local dishes. Together, Farah and Dilip have redefined how everyday cooking can become a heartwarming mix of comedy, companionship, and inspiration.