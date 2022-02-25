Farah Khan roasts Karan Johar for his 'ostrich outfit' in latest Instagram post

On Thursday, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a couple photos of himself wearing a Gucci faux feathered jacket on Instagram, only to get mocked for his fashion choice by fellow filmmaker and friend Farah Khan. She likened his attire to that of an ostrich. In one photo, he is posing next to a wall with a picture frame beside him, while in others, he is posing in an adjacent corridor.

Karan captioned the post, "The corridors of Claridges and couture! In @gucci."

Karan is dressed in chunky red boots, dark trousers, a feathery jacket, and sunglasses in the photos. His clothing, particularly the jacket, became a hot topic on the web. Farah Khan was one of the first people to go after Karan over the jacket.

"This ostrich outfit was crying out for a video," she commented on the post.

Farah wasn't the only one who took on Karan for his over-the-top ensemble. Too many fans jumped in too soon. One person compared his fashion sense to that of Ranveer Singh.

Karan and Farah had recently engaged in similar banter on the sets of the reality show Hunarbaaz, when they ridiculed one other's clothing. Farah was a guest judge on the show last week, and Karan is a judge on the show. During the programme, Karan referred to Farah's attire as "a blob of pink," and Farah responded by mocking Karan's black ensemble. "I just like to be bright. People in Covid, you know, wear black and dull colours, and also D'Decor fabric."

Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra are on the ‘Hunarbaaz’ judges bench with Karan. After ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushki’l (2016), he is going to direct ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, his first feature film. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt star in the lead roles, with Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan providing supporting performances.