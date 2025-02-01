After Shilpa Shirodkar, Chhaiya Chhaiya was offered to both Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, but they declined for personal reasons. After this, the song fell into Malaika Arora's kitty and went on to become one of the most prominent moments in Bollywood history.

Out of all the films ace choreographer Farah Khan has ever worked on, she has always been quite candid about her choice of casting. One of Farah Khan's surprising revelations is going viral on social media about the iconic Dil Se song Chhaiya Chhaiya. In a chat with Bigg Boss 16 winner Karanveer Mehra on her YouTube channel, Farah Khan revealed that she initially wanted Shilpa Shirodkar for the Chhaiya Chhaiya track opposite Shah Rukh Khan but then decided against it due to her weight.

Farah Khan, who choreographed the legendary dance sequence, shared how when she met Shilpa Shirodkar for the role, she felt that the actress wasn’t the right fit. Farah Khan said, "I came to Shilpa to ask her for ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya.’ But something must have happened to her because, at that time, she was at least 100 kg. So I thought, ‘How will she get on the train? And if she gets on, where will Shah Rukh stand?’"

After Shilpa Shirodkar, Chhaiya Chhaiya was offered to both Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty, but they declined for personal reasons. After this, the song fell into Malaika Arora's kitty and went on to become one of the most prominent moments not only in her career but also in Bollywood history.

Shilpa Shirodkar also, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, confirmed that she had been approached for Chhaiya Chhaiya opposite Shah Rukh Khan but was eventually rejected because she was deemed “too fat."

"I didn’t get it because I was fat. They just said that I am fat. I will always feel bad that I didn’t get ‘Chhaiya Chhaiya,’ but God gave me much more, and He is still giving me," she said.

Revealing what Farah Khan told her at the time, Shilpa Shirodkar said, "She just said that we will work some other time because they are looking for someone else. ‘You are a little fatter.’ Something like this… I don’t even remember anymore. I know I missed it because I was fat."

