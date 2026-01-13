FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Farah Khan reveals she predicted Andaz Apna Apna would fail, makes shocking comment on Aamir Khan, Salman Khan's cult comedy: 'It was a big flop'

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan made a surprising comment about Andaz Apna Apna and revealed that she knew that Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's film would flop.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Jan 13, 2026, 02:38 PM IST

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan has candidly shared that she never imagined cult comedy "Andaaz Apna Apna" would go on to earn its iconic status, revealing that she had actually predicted the film would fail at the box office. Farah was visiting actor-stand-up star Vir Das' home for her vlog, where they cooked mushrooms and gorged on ice-cream sundaes. Talking about Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, Vir said: "Anybody who liked Om Shaanti Om would like this movie."

Farah chimed in by saying, "That means the entire country." Vir said he called the blockbuster "Om Shanti Om" a "top spoofy" as he likened his upcoming film to the 2007 film, to which Farah Khan asked more than Tees Maar Khan also? Vir shared that he would rate it with Andaaz Apna Apna.

During the conversation with comedian-actor Vir Das, Farah recalled her first reaction to the 1994 Salman Khan-Aamir Khan starrer. "When I saw 'Andaaz Apna Apna', I thought it would be a flop, and it did flop. It was a big flop."

Also read: 'Main laawaris hoon': Rakhi Sawant calls Farah Khan 'sugar mummy' for.., names Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan as her..

Andaz Apna Apna was released in 1994. It was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. It stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Shakti Kapoor.

The film focuses on two gold diggers who attempt to woo an heiress to have access to her father's wealth. They soon realize that the heiress has exchanged her identity with that of her secretary. By that point, one of them is genuinely in love with the heiress, and the other gold digger, has fallen for the secretary. Although the film was unsuccessful at the box office, the film has since emerged as a cult film.

 

