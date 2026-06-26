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Farah Khan reveals Sajid Nadiadwala's 9-month-old son played THIS role in Main Hoon Na, confesses 'shoot karte woh baccha bistar se gir gaya'

In Shekhar Tonite's latest episode, Farah Khan recalled an interesting anecdote from Main Hoon Na. Do you know who played Jr Zayed Khan actually caused trouble for Farah during the making of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer? Read on to know more.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 26, 2026, 06:29 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Farah Khan reveals Sajid Nadiadwala's 9-month-old son played THIS role in Main Hoon Na, confesses 'shoot karte woh baccha bistar se gir gaya'
Farah Khan, Shah Rukh Khan in Main Hoon Na (Image source: IMDb, Instagram)
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Shekhar Suman will soon host filmmaker Farah Khan in his show Shekhar Tonite, and she revealed an interesting anecdote from Main Hoon Na. The episode is filled with laughter, emotions, and fascinating insights. In the upcoming episode of Shekhar Tonite, Farah takes viewers back to one of the unheard chapters of her career, the making of her directorial debut, Main Hoon Na.

Farah Khan revealed that when chaos led to a perfect shot

Released in 2004, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Main Hoon Na went on to become one of Bollywood’s most loved films, combining action, emotion, comedy, and unforgettable characters. Farah revealed something from the behind-the-scenes story from the shoot that showcases the lighter side of filmmaking. Recalling an incident from the sets, Farah shares how things don’t always go exactly as planned, even when creating a blockbuster. With her signature humor and honesty, she opens up about a moment that left her laughing and looking back at the chaos and excitement behind bringing the film to life.

Did you know who played little Zayed Khan in Main Hoon Na? Farah revealed that Jr Laxman, aka Lucky, was played by Sajid Nadiadwala's son, Subhaan Nadiadwala. However, Subhaan wasn't an easy child to handle, and Farah recalled how she managed to handle him.

Also read: Kunickaa Sadanand finds Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'utterly shameful' for THIS action, slams him, internet gets divided

When a 9-month-old fell from the bed during the Main Hoon Na shoot

Recalling the anecdote, Farah says, "Jab main ‘Main Hoon Na’ shoot kar rahi thi, chhote Zayed ke role me maine Sajid Nadiadwala ke bete ko use kiya. He was, I think, 9 months old that time aur shoot karte-karte woh baccha bistar se gir gaya, and I did not tell his mother or his father. Woh ro raha tha toh maine usko fatt se bed pe rakha aur maine bola ‘jaldi shot lo baccha ro raha hai.’ And we got a wonderful shot of a child crying. And Subhan uska naam hai…I’m sorry Sajid, I’m sorry Vardha.” Shekhar Tonite's latest episode with Farah Khan will be out now only on YouTube.

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