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Farah Khan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan's Dard-E-Disco was made: 'Only painful and disco songs work in India'

Dard-E-Disco featured in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. Crooned by Sukhwinder Singh with music composed by Vishal–Shekhar and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the song emerged as an instant chartbuster. It is especially remembered for SRK's striking physical transformation.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 04, 2026, 05:38 PM IST

Farah Khan reveals how Shah Rukh Khan's Dard-E-Disco was made: 'Only painful and disco songs work in India'
Shah Rukh Khan in Dard-E-Disco
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Director-choreographer Farah Khan recently shared how the song Dard-E-Disco came into existence. In the latest video on her YouTube channel, Farah is seen visiting music composer Shekhar Ravjiani at his farmhouse. During their conversation, she brought up the subject of the song, as she said, "What about Dard-E-Disco. How did you get the idea of Dard-E-Disco? You, me and Vishal were together. There was a party at Sonu Nigam's house. And you all were telling me that Bhushan Kumar is very clear about one thing that there are two types of songs that work the most in India, painful songs and disco songs."

Shekhar said, "So Farah came and said give me a song called Dard-E-Disco." The Main Hoon Na director then added, "Correct. And then from there we took it to Javed uncle. And then we gave him all those. San Francisco, 26 ko." Shekhar chimed in, as he said, "That was all your beauty." The director concluded, “And then we told him please write the song as Gulzar sahab would write it”. 

Dard-E-Disco featured in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om. Crooned by Sukhwinder Singh with music composed by Vishal–Shekhar and lyrics by Javed Akhtar, the song emerged as an instant chartbuster. Dard-E-Disco is especially remembered for Shah Rukh's striking physical transformation, which set new fitness trends in Bollywood. Its vibrant choreography, glamorous visuals and catchy beats made it a staple at parties, award shows and stage performances. Even years later, the song remains a fan favourite and a defining Bollywood dance anthem.

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