Farah Khan reprimands Bollywood celebrities yet again for 'flaunting privilege' amid coronavirus pandemic

Filmmaker Farah Khan has reprimanded her Bollywood colleagues yet again for posting workout videos while the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic. Farah says that she feels they all are a "little shallow". For the uninformed, Farah had previously too posted a video on Instagram, urging her industry friends to stop sharing workout updates on social media during difficult times.

Now, in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Farah said, "I want to apologise to everybody who got scared. I know I took off. Please workout. I walk one hour around the balcony every day. I was disturbed by the frivolity of the situation. It’s not a global party guys, it’s a global pandemic."

She further clarified that her rant wasn’t aimed at any particular celebrity, but, "There are other things you can do right now, there was a glut of everyone wanting to be seen, and wanting to be on Insta. It seemed a little shallow. We already don’t have a great reputation for being an industry that is deep thinking, even though a lot of people do so much good and contribution. It just seemed like everything was about 'look at me, look at me'."

Farah further added, "It was just like, 'Guys, this can’t be the only problem; figure out a way how to help your neighbours or send food to people'. You can’t just be, 'Oh my god, my gym is shut'. My daughters are 12 years old, they are figuring out how to feed stray dogs. My son is stressed and wants to write songs about something that can help. So, you can’t flaunt your privilege at this time. I know you can but you should not."

In another interview with Rajeev, Deepika Padukone had spoken about why she shares workout videos during the lockdown and said, "I know a lot of people have a problem with exercise videos that are going up, but to be honest, putting up exercise videos -- rather, exercising, not putting up videos -- it’s more about how you feel. It’s not really about how you look."