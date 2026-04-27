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Farah Khan recalls selling her record player, LPs after her father went bankrupt, Akshay Kumar lauds her spirit: 'Yeh itni mehnat karti hai'

Farah Khan attended the grand finale of Akshay Kumar's Wheel of Fortune, and the superstar lauded the filmmaker's unbreakable spirit, which helped her to strive through bankruptcy.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 27, 2026, 12:00 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Farah Khan recalls selling her record player, LPs after her father went bankrupt, Akshay Kumar lauds her spirit: 'Yeh itni mehnat karti hai'
Farah Khan with Akshay Kumar
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In the upcoming episode of Wheel of Fortune, host and Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared an emotional yet inspiring anecdote about ace choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan about a heartbreaking incident from her childhood. He highlighted her deep love for films since childhood, giving everyone a glimpse into her early struggles. Revealing about the incident, Akshay said, “Bachpan se hi Farah ko films dekhne ka bahut shauk tha. Jab tujhe koi film pasand aati thi, toh uska record kharidti thi."

Farah Khan recalled her struggle, Akshay Kumar lauded her courage

He further added, “Phir inke saath ek haadsa hua inke father ne ek film produce ki thi, lekin woh chali nahi. Uske baad inhe apne saare records bechne pade." Correcting him, Farah said, “Pehle record player becha tha." Akshay continued, “Haan, pehle record player becha, phir saare records. Aur aaj dekho yeh itni mehnat karke khud records todti hai!"

Why did Farah Khan face bankruptcy?

Farah has often spoken about her childhood days filled with struggle and almost no money after her father's demise. For the uninitiated, Farah Khan's father, Kamran Khan, was a former stuntman who later turned filmmaker. He fell into severe poverty after his film Aisa Bhi Hota Hai flopped and a big-budget project collapsed.

Also read: Bhooth Bangla box office collection Day 10: Despite Michael, Akshay Kumar film takes huge jump, beats Kesari 2, Jolly LLB 3, Sky Force lifetime hauls

After facing immense failure, he struggled with alcoholism, which caused intense tension in the household. Farah Khan went on to venture into Bollywood as a background dancer. She later went on to become a superhit choreographer, followed by her immensely successful stint as a director. She has been the brainchild behind blockbuster movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and others.

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