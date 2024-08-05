Farah Khan pens emotional note for 'unique' mom Menka Irani after her demise: 'I don’t want to miss her because...'

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother Menka Irani passed away on July 26 at the age of 79. The director-choregrapher mourned the loss of her late mother in a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Unique, funny, and wittier than her and brother Sajid Khan put together is how filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan remembered her mother Menka Irani, who died last month. Irani, who was the sister of child actors Daisy and Honey Irani, passed away on July 26 at Sajid Khan's residence in Mumbai due to prolonged illness. She was 79.

In her first social media post since her mother's death, Farah Khan said Irani was a "rare one". "My mom was a very unique person. Never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her. Despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her and realised where we get our sense of humour from. Well hardly....She was far wittier n funny than both Sajid and I put together", she wrote on Instagram.

The director, known for Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, said she doesn't want time to "heal this lump" that will always stay in her heart. She also shared a series of photos with her mother -- including a black-and-white picture of a young Irani. Farah added, "I don't want to miss her because she's always a part of me. Grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother and letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life. No more mourning now. I want to celebrate her every day."

Irani, who also worked in the 1970 film Bachpan with veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and married filmmaker Kamran Khan, had undergone several surgeries. She died days after celebrating her 79th birthday on July 12. In her post, Farah Khan also thanked the medical staff of different hospitals for giving the family "some more days" with her mother.

"I don't know if she can see the outpouring of genuine love and condolences that have come for her. Not only from our friends and of course family but so many of her colleagues and people who worked in our house came saying how my mom had helped them with loans or sending them money. Never expecting it back" she added. The filmmaker said it was time for her to get "back to work" as that was something her mother was always proud of.

