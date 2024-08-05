Farah Khan pens emotional note for 'unique' mom Menka Irani after her demise: 'I don’t want to miss her because...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

'Begins long road of recovery': Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son Pax Jolie-Pitt discharged from hospital

Paris Olympics 2024: Manika Batra-led India beat Romania 3-2 to enter quarterfinals of women's TT team event

Meet Salimullah Khan and Asif Nazrul, who will lead Bangladesh's interim government after Sheikh Hasina's resignation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

Paris Olympics 2024: How ‘Chak De India’ actor is responsible for Indian hockey star Amit Rohidas’ suspension?

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

'Lucky' coin that turns man into 'millionaire'; check details here

9 most-awaited OTT releases in August 2024

9 most-awaited OTT releases in August 2024

Who was Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's husband?

Who was Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's husband?

7 animals that don't have brain

7 animals that don't have brain

जामा मस्जिद से लाल किले के लिए रिक्शा वाले ने मांगे 6 हजार,फॉरनर लड़की की कहानी खौला देगी खून

जामा मस्जिद से लाल किले के लिए रिक्शा वाले ने मांगे 6 हजार,फॉरनर लड़की की कहानी खौला देगी खून

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

'जूं' के चलते Flight उड़ने में हुआ 12 घंटे का Delay, हैरान करने वाला है मामला, उड़ा देगा होश

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में जिंदगी से किया खिलवाड़, 100 फीट नीचे गिरी युवती

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Big Breaking! Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Flees To India As Protesters Storm Her Palace

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Protest: Unreal Scenes In Country After fresh Wave Of Protests |Sheikh Hasina

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Breaking Update: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Quits From Her Post After Army's 45 Minutes Ultimatum

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

'Shah Rukh Khan changed my life': John Cena says he was 'starstruck', describes 'emotional' meeting at Ambani wedding

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 crore from just one role, was once homeless, now one of world's richest actors, is worth..

Meet actor who earned Rs 5000 crore from just one role, was once homeless, now one of world's richest actors, is worth..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Farah Khan pens emotional note for 'unique' mom Menka Irani after her demise: 'I don’t want to miss her because...'

Farah Khan and Sajid Khan's mother Menka Irani passed away on July 26 at the age of 79. The director-choregrapher mourned the loss of her late mother in a heartfelt note on Instagram.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 03:48 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Farah Khan pens emotional note for 'unique' mom Menka Irani after her demise: 'I don’t want to miss her because...'
Farah Khan with her late mother Menka Irani/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Unique, funny, and wittier than her and brother Sajid Khan put together is how filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan remembered her mother Menka Irani, who died last month. Irani, who was the sister of child actors Daisy and Honey Irani, passed away on July 26 at Sajid Khan's residence in Mumbai due to prolonged illness. She was 79.

In her first social media post since her mother's death, Farah Khan said Irani was a "rare one". "My mom was a very unique person. Never wanted the limelight or any fuss around her. Despite the hard knocks she faced in her early life she was a rare one who had no bitterness or envy towards anyone. Everyone who met her loved her and realised where we get our sense of humour from. Well hardly....She was far wittier n funny than both Sajid and I put together", she wrote on Instagram.

The director, known for Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, said she doesn't want time to "heal this lump" that will always stay in her heart. She also shared a series of photos with her mother -- including a black-and-white picture of a young Irani. Farah added, "I don't want to miss her because she's always a part of me. Grateful to the universe for letting her be my mother and letting us look after her the way she single handedly looked after us all her life. No more mourning now. I want to celebrate her every day." 

Irani, who also worked in the 1970 film Bachpan with veteran screenwriter Salim Khan and married filmmaker Kamran Khan, had undergone several surgeries. She died days after celebrating her 79th birthday on July 12. In her post, Farah Khan also thanked the medical staff of different hospitals for giving the family "some more days" with her mother.

"I don't know if she can see the outpouring of genuine love and condolences that have come for her. Not only from our friends and of course family but so many of her colleagues and people who worked in our house came saying how my mom had helped them with loans or sending them money. Never expecting it back" she added. The filmmaker said it was time for her to get "back to work" as that was something her mother was always proud of.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world's fastest man Noah Lyles who won men's 100m Olympic Gold, beats Jamaica's Kishane by...

Meet world's fastest man Noah Lyles who won men's 100m Olympic Gold, beats Jamaica's Kishane by...

Meet actress who worked with superstars, is from royal family, one MMS ruined career, has no films in years, she is..

Meet actress who worked with superstars, is from royal family, one MMS ruined career, has no films in years, she is..

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

This company to cut 15,000 jobs in one of biggest mass tech layoffs since COVID-19 pandemic

This company to cut 15,000 jobs in one of biggest mass tech layoffs since COVID-19 pandemic

'Stay vigilant and...': Centre issues advisory for Indian nationals in Israel amid escalating tensions in Middle East

'Stay vigilant and...': Centre issues advisory for Indian nationals in Israel amid escalating tensions in Middle East

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Bollywood's most successful Khan earned Rs 25000 cr, more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir combined, was never a superstar

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Best smartphones under Rs 20000: Check prices, features and more

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

Meet star once called chocolate boy, was infamous for most kisses on screen; then lost hair, gained weight, is now...

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

King Cobra vs Cobra: What's the differences

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement