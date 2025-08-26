Farah Khan on rising entourage costs of Bollywood actors, claims stars now demand vanity van for chef to make Rs 40000 salad and still end up eating...

Rakesh Roshan also noted how, earlier, everyone on set used to eat lunch together, with Farah Khan adding, "That’s just us, sir. Others have a separate van for their private chef, who makes a salad worth ₹40,000."

Veteran actor and filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who made his directorial debut in 1987 with the film Khudgarz, launched his son Hrithik Roshan opposite Ameesha Patel with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. For this film, he onboarded choreographer Farah Khan. The duo recently reunited for an entertainment vlog, recalling their time together and speaking about how the film industry has changed over the years. The two also spoke about the rising entourage costs, which have been the subject of debate for a few months now.

Farah Khan weighs in on the rising entourage costs of film stars

Farah Khan, while discussing Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, fiercely pointed out, "You used to carry such a small crew… just about 30-40 people," adding, "Now, people travel with at least 200 people. It looks like a fair. They walk like elephants. An actor’s entourage alone consists of at least 20 people."

Rakesh Roshan recalled an incident with Simi Garewal and said, "She said 'Guddu, I have restarted Rendezvous, and there’s this couple who have sent a list requesting nine vanity vans'." Reacting to the same, Farah Khan said, "Nine?” to which Rakesh Roshan said, "Even I was shocked. I asked her again, ‘Nine?’ She said yes. I couldn’t sleep that night. I kept wondering, ‘Is Hrithik also making such demands?'"

Farah Khan weighed in with her current experience as a choreographer and said, "I swear, I tell them very clearly—don’t give me any van. I never leave the set. The only thing I ask for is a clean washroom. That’s it."

Farah Khan claims Bollywood actors demand a vanity van for a chef to make Rs 40,000 chicken salad

Rakesh Roshan also noted how, earlier, everyone on set used to eat lunch together, with Farah Khan adding, "That’s just us, sir. Others have a separate van for their private chef, who makes a salad worth ₹40,000. It’s just boiled chicken and salad. And after all that, they still end up eating what I bring from home! They say, ‘Ma’am, what have you brought? Please share it with us.’ It’s really become tough now. Hats off to all the producers!"

READ | Aditya Chopra shelves Jr NTR's standalone film after War 2 box office failure? YRF source says 'Agent Vikram film is...'