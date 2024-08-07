Farah Khan ‘cried’ after trying to teach this superstar dance for 4 hours, later ran away: ‘Nobody can…’

Farah Khan has choreographed some of the most iconic songs in Bollywood like 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', 'Sheila Ki Jawani', 'Fevicol Se' and more. The filmmaker and choreographer, however, once shared an anecdote about an actor whom she found it difficult to teach dance.

The actor we are talking about is none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. During an episode of Super Dancer in 2019, Farah Khan recalled teaching Salman Khan to dance for one of his early screen tests and how he made her run away. She said, “I was supposed to teach Salman to dance during one of his first screen tests. After four hours of trying, I actually ran away and cried, thinking, ‘Nobody can teach you to dance, you don’t know at all." Farah was surprised when Salman was cast in Maine Pyar Kiya and even more so when she saw his performance. “I was shocked when I learned the makers had selected him for the movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya,’ and when I saw the film, I was even more shocked by how good he was,” she added.

In an interview with Mashable India, Farah mentioned 'Munni Badnaam Hui' from Dabangg as one of her favorite hook steps, highlighting how well Salman performed it alongside Malaika Arora. She also spoke about the iconic towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din' in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, revealing that she came up with the step on set and that Salman executed it perfectly.

Salman Khan has given several iconic hook steps in songs like 'O O Jaane Jaana', 'Hudd Hudd Dabangg,' 'Dhinka Chika', and 'Dil Deewana' among others. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the movie Sikandar helmed by AR Murdagoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty in key roles. The action thriller is currently under production and has already reserved EID 2025 for its release. Other than this, he also has a new song 'Old Money' coming up with AP Dhillon which is set to release on August 9.

