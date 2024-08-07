Farah Khan ‘cried’ after trying to teach this superstar dance for 4 hours, later ran away: ‘Nobody can…’

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sheikh Hasina loyalist film producer Selim Khan, actor-son Shanto lynched by mob in Bangladesh, Bengali stars in shock

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who secured AIR 478 in UPSC exam, his famous IAS wife is...

Rishabh Pant's X account hacked? Speculations rise after bizarre offer on Neeraj Chopra's Olympics feat

Bangladesh crisis: Hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire, at least 24 killed, say reports

Big trouble for Apple as Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg plans to end his company's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sheikh Hasina loyalist film producer Selim Khan, actor-son Shanto lynched by mob in Bangladesh, Bengali stars in shock

Sheikh Hasina loyalist film producer Selim Khan, actor-son Shanto lynched by mob in Bangladesh, Bengali stars in shock

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who secured AIR 478 in UPSC exam, his famous IAS wife is...

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who secured AIR 478 in UPSC exam, his famous IAS wife is...

Bangladesh crisis: Hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire, at least 24 killed, say reports

Bangladesh crisis: Hotel owned by Awami League leader set on fire, at least 24 killed, say reports

7 benefits of adding 1 spoon pumpkin seed to your breakfast daily

7 benefits of adding 1 spoon pumpkin seed to your breakfast daily

8 jaw-dropping images of galaxies shared by NASA

8 jaw-dropping images of galaxies shared by NASA

6 most expensive things owned by Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

6 most expensive things owned by Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

कार की सनरूफ पर कपल का खुल्लम-खुल्ला प्यार, अश्लील हरकतें करते हुए Video Viral

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

अरे ! Paris Olympic में विनेश की सेमीफाइनल में एंट्री पर बजरंग पूनिया ने ये क्या कह दिया?

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

Elon Musk की बेटी ने पिता पर लगाए गंभीर आरोप, 'क्रूर और झूठे हैं मेरे पापा'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

Wayanad Landslide: Forces Continue To Look For Survivors As Rescue Ops Enters Day Eight | Kerala

UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

UK Riots: 400 Arrested, Widespread Vandalism Hits Shops, Cars, And Homes In Six Day Violence

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner, Who Can Become New Leader Of Bangladesh After...

Meet Muhammad Yunus, Nobel Prize Winner, Who Can Become New Leader Of Bangladesh After...

Sheikh Hasina loyalist film producer Selim Khan, actor-son Shanto lynched by mob in Bangladesh, Bengali stars in shock

Sheikh Hasina loyalist film producer Selim Khan, actor-son Shanto lynched by mob in Bangladesh, Bengali stars in shock

Farah Khan ‘cried’ after trying to teach this superstar dance for 4 hours, later ran away: ‘Nobody can…’

Farah Khan ‘cried’ after trying to teach this superstar dance for 4 hours, later ran away: ‘Nobody can…’

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Farah Khan ‘cried’ after trying to teach this superstar dance for 4 hours, later ran away: ‘Nobody can…’

Farah cried, and ran away after trying to teach dance to this Bollywood actor.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Aug 07, 2024, 09:14 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Farah Khan ‘cried’ after trying to teach this superstar dance for 4 hours, later ran away: ‘Nobody can…’
Farah Khan and Salman Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Farah Khan has choreographed some of the most iconic songs in Bollywood like 'Ek Pal Ka Jeena', 'Sheila Ki Jawani', 'Fevicol Se' and more. The filmmaker and choreographer, however, once shared an anecdote about an actor whom she found it difficult to teach dance. 

The actor we are talking about is none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. During an episode of Super Dancer in 2019, Farah Khan recalled teaching Salman Khan to dance for one of his early screen tests and how he made her run away. She said, “I was supposed to teach Salman to dance during one of his first screen tests. After four hours of trying, I actually ran away and cried, thinking, ‘Nobody can teach you to dance, you don’t know at all." Farah was surprised when Salman was cast in Maine Pyar Kiya and even more so when she saw his performance. “I was shocked when I learned the makers had selected him for the movie ‘Maine Pyar Kiya,’ and when I saw the film, I was even more shocked by how good he was,” she added.

In an interview with Mashable India, Farah mentioned 'Munni Badnaam Hui' from Dabangg as one of her favorite hook steps, highlighting how well Salman performed it alongside Malaika Arora. She also spoke about the iconic towel step from 'Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din' in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, revealing that she came up with the step on set and that Salman executed it perfectly. 

Salman Khan has given several iconic hook steps in songs like 'O O Jaane Jaana', 'Hudd Hudd Dabangg,' 'Dhinka Chika', and 'Dil Deewana' among others. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in the movie  Sikandar helmed by AR Murdagoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty in key roles. The action thriller is currently under production and has already reserved EID 2025 for its release. Other than this, he also has a new song 'Old Money' coming up with AP Dhillon which is set to release on August 9.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima, she lives in Delhi, her brother is a businessman, he lives in..

Meet Sheikh Hasina's daughter Saima, she lives in Delhi, her brother is a businessman, he lives in..

Blow to AAP as Supreme Court upholds Delhi LG's power to appoint MCD aldermen

Blow to AAP as Supreme Court upholds Delhi LG's power to appoint MCD aldermen

Days after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, another good news for Mukesh Ambani...

Days after Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, another good news for Mukesh Ambani...

'With heavy heart...': Kamal Haasan announces he will not host Bigg Boss Tamil 8, pens emotional note

'With heavy heart...': Kamal Haasan announces he will not host Bigg Boss Tamil 8, pens emotional note

Fast Chat App: Secured Messaging for Everyone, Lightning and Fast Chatting

Fast Chat App: Secured Messaging for Everyone, Lightning and Fast Chatting

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Remember Smith Sheth? Jr Salman Khan from Baghban, child actor from Swades who started working at 4, became CA, now...

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

Apple iPhone 15 at just...; check how to grab this offer

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

This flop had three superstars from same family, was panned by critics, director quit filmmaking, film earned just...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya, Sushmita, made her debut with Akshay Kumar, quit Bollywood to become...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

Meet woman, once top Bollywood singer, survived helicopter crash, lost husband early; she is now...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement