Farah Khan has made a big statement about Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. In her latest vlog, she named the best actor in the film, and it's neighter Aamir, nor Kareena Kapoor or Naga Chaitanya.

Aamir Khan's last theatrical release, Laal Singh Chaddha, may have flopped at the box office. But the movie earned appreciation when it was dropped on Netflix. The official adaptation of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha, was a theatrical flop, leaving Aamir heartbroken. The movie also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan as the female lead, along with Naga Chaitanya, who made his Bollywood debut. Filmmaker Farah Khan has recently made a big comment about the film. Recently, in her new vlog, Farah Khan shared her favourite actor, the best thing from Laal Singh Chaddha. It's not Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Naga Chaitanya, but...

Farah Khan's 'best thing' in Laal Singh Chaddha is...

In her new vlog, Farah Khan revealed that for her, the best thing about Laal Singh Chaddha was Mona Singh. The actress played Aamir Khan's mother in LSC, and she did win praises from critics and the masses. Farah Khan in her latest vlog, went to Mona Singh's home. In the video, Farah confessed on-camera that for her, Mona was the biggest star in Laal Singh Chaddha. The Om Shanti Om director said, "Mona, you were so good in Laal Singh Chadha yaar. I am sorry, Aamir, but she was the best thing in Laal Singh Chaddha. Like you were so good. Tujhe pata hai hi, tu hai achi actor!"

About Laal Singh Chaddha

Made in the budget of Rs 180 crore, Laal Singh Chaddha grossed Rs 61 crores in India, Rs 61 crores overseas, taking the worldwide gross to only Rs 133 crores. Laal Singh Chaddha's box office debacle led Aamir to quit films, and he took a sabbatical break of three years. Aamir will now be seen making his comeback with slice-of-life, sports drama Sitaare Zameen Par. The film is a spiritual remake of Taare Zameen Par, and it's a remake of the American film Champions.

