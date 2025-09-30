Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Farah Khan BREAKS silence on unfollowing Deepika Padukone, taking dig at her 8-hour shift demand: 'This new trend…’

Director-choreographer Farah Khan has finally broken the silence on the rumours of her fallout with Deepika Padukone, and also addressed the 'unfollowing' news on Instagram.

Simran Singh

Sep 30, 2025, 03:59 PM IST

Farah Khan BREAKS silence on unfollowing Deepika Padukone, taking dig at her 8-hour shift demand: 'This new trend…’
Farah Khan and Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan recently grabbed headlines after reports surfaced that the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram. The chatter grew louder when speculation linked it to the filmmaker’s recent vlog, where she remarked on an “8-hour working shift.” Now, Farah Khan has exclusively addressed the matter in a conversation with Pinkvilla, setting the record straight.

Clarifying the situation, Farah said, “To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, too!! We had made a pact during the Happy New Year shoot that we wouldn’t communicate on Instagram; instead, we would direct message and call. We don’t even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn’t like it. Also, my 8-hour comment wasn’t a dig; it was to make Dilip say that he will now also work 8 hours when he actually works just for 2 hours!” She further shared, “No one even knows I was one of the first few people who went to see Deepika when Dua was born, not everything is done for Instagram and paps.”

Dismissing the wave of online controversies, the filmmaker added, “This new trend of making anything into a fake controversy has to stop!! Last week, it was that Karan and I ignored Aayush on the red carpet, when in reality we had just met him down before coming up!! It can genuinely cause problems between people; thankfully, I pick up the phone and call them before it gets worse! But people need to stop doing this!"

Farah Khan took a dig at Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand? 

After Deepika Padukone was dropped from Kalki 2 citing commitment issues, Farah made some comments on her vlogs that looked like a sly dig at the actress. When Farah visited Radhikka, the actress remembered her first audition for Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi. Farah asked her, “You didn’t have an 8-hour shift, I am guessing?" Radhikka replied, “56 hours non-stop or 48 hours non-stop." After hearing her, Farah asserted that even she does not support an 8-hour work shift and shared, “Aise tapke hi toh sona banta hai (this is how gold is made)." However, with Farah's latest statement, it is clear that she never intended to mock Deepika.

