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Farah Khan breaks silence on reports of her building on fire, reveals truth of incident: 'Please be responsible'

Farah Khan has finally reacted to the news reports claiming that her house has caught fire.

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Simran SinghANI

Updated : Nov 09, 2026, 04:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Farah Khan breaks silence on reports of her building on fire, reveals truth of incident: 'Please be responsible'
Farah Khan (Image source: Instagram, screengrab)
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Filmmaker Farah Khan has called out online portals for spreading misleading information about a fire incident on Diwali and falsely claiming that her house had caught fire. On Diwali, two to three Instagram handles shared a video showing a building where a house was seen engulfed in flames. The portals claimed that the property belonged to Farah Khan.

After coming across these reports, Farah immediately took to Instagram and slammed the portals for circulating incorrect information. 
Farah urged digital platforms to verify facts before circulating misleading reports, clarifying that the fire incident involved an under-construction building and had no connection to her residence. "Online portals plss BE RESPONSIBLE!! This is an under-construction building!! Clickbait can't be everything," she wrote.

Here's Farah Khan reacting to news reports

image

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah is currently busy with her YouTube channel, which has gained considerable popularity over the past two years, particularly among Gen Z audiences. Her videos featuring food, celebrity home visits and interactions with a diverse range of guests have struck a chord with viewers. She will soon return as a host for the second season of ‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ alongside Riteish Deshmukh.

The announcement came after the first season received considerable attention from viewers.  According to Netflix, the show generated over 5 billion views across social media and word of mouth, with several moments from the series becoming talking points among audiences. The first season featured contestants sharing personal stories, facing confrontations and taking part in challenges inside the jail. Shreya emerged as the winner after former contestants and the jailers were asked to choose between her and Shivangi Joshi during the finale. 

Also read: Ramayana box office prediction Day 5: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's film CREATES history, beats Dhurandhar 2, Pushpa 2; will cross Rs 600 crore

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