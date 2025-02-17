Farah Khan had shot for one of the episodes of India's Got Latent along with Uorfi Javed and Tanmay Bhat, but Samay Raina hadn't released their episode yet.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan and former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza are close friends. Farah often shares cooking videos with her friends on her YouTube channel. In her latest vlog titled Sania Mirza vs Farah Khan: Kisne Banaya Best Chicken 65, Sania made an appearance with her sister Anam Mirza and her son Izhaan Mirza.

One of the moments from the director's vlog, which she shared on Monday on her YouTube channel, is now going viral on social media, when Farah is seen asking Sania's son Izhaan for a kiss. The Main Hoon Na director told Izhaan, "Come on, do a Udit ji on me", referencing to the recent viral video of Udit Narayan kissing a female fan at his concert.

As the clip was shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip, netizens shared their hilarious reactions in the comments section. One of them wrote, "She needs to have her own comedy show", while another added, "Farah is so unhinged." "She is the most naturally funny people I have ever seen", read another comment.

Several others wrote, "Please release her India's Got Latent episode." After Ranveer Allahbadia's allegedly offensive remark, Samay Raina removed all the episodes of his comedy show from the YouTube. Farah Khan had shot for one of the episodes of India's Got Latent along with Uorfi Javed and Tanmay Bhat, but their episode wasn't released yet.

Some other India's Got Latent episodes which haven't been released yet feature the Murder-fame Mallika Sherawat with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, veteran actors Dalip Tahil and Ashish Vidyarthi, and YouTuber-actor Bhuvan Bam. We don't know if Samay Raina will release these episodes after the whole controversy is over.