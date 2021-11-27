Farah Khan asks Karan Johar to stop objectifying her - WATCH

Karan Johar is currently shooting his next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' in Delhi and he keeps sharing candid BTS videos featuring the film's cast and crew. After his quirky videos with the lead cast Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt that went viral, director-choreographer Farah Khan is the next in the Karan's "toodles" series of videos.

In a video that Karan Johar shared on his Instagram account on Friday, the 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' director seems fixated on Farah's pants. He is seen asking her “Oh my God, Farah Khan, what are you wearing?” as the video begins, to which Farah replies, “It’s the house of Zara meets south of Farah.”

Karan then goes on to teach the 'Om Shanti Om' director the new-gen lingo. Karan continues and says "Oh, I love it. You’re so DTE”. Farah is surprised and asks him the meaning of the acronym, to which Karan replies "Down to Earth". Farah comments on Karan's love for Gucci and replies, “Everybody can’t be top-to-bottom Gucci.”



Karan then adds that Farah is so brave to wear such sunglasses. She shows her no-make up look and adds, “You’ll be brave, I’ll remove them and show you.” He adds “I love the way you can be so self-deprecating to yourself.” before focusing his camera again on Farah's pants saying that he can't get over those pants. Farah replies, “Stop objectifying me,” and Karan gives her a hilarious reply, “I would never even if my life depended on it. Toodles.”

A lot of celebrities including Zoya Akhtar, Shreya Ghoshal, Bhavana Panday, Shweta Bachchan, and Manisha Koirala have loved this banter between them and dropped tears of joy emojis below the post. Alia's mother Soni Razdan even commented "Love the oodles of noodles" with red hearts and tears of joy emojis.











On Thursday, Farah Khan had shared a picture with Karan Johar and costume designer Manish Malhotra from the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and captioned it as "Going strong since 27 yrs.. @karanjohar @manishmalhotra05 #dreamteam #rockyaurranikipremkahani nothing has changed..". The trio have been friends with each other from their initial days in the Hindi film industry.



Apart from Alia and Ranveer, Karan Johar's next directorial stars veteran actors such Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.