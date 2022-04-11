Farah Khan asks for free nachos with meal, Karan Johar reacts, watch video

Since the time Karan Johar worked as an assistant director on his cousin Aditya Chopra's romantic classic 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and Farah Khan Kunder worked as a choreographer on the same cult film, both the filmmakers have been closest buddies in the B-town.

Karan often shares hilarious reels on his Instagram account which involve rib-tickling banter between him and Farah. In the latest such video that the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director shared on his social media in the wee hours of Monday, April 11, the 'Om Shanti Om' director can be seen asking for free nachos with her chicken meal as she says, "Can I get some free nachos as a discount?".

The 'Chipotle' employee at the order counter is getting surprised to hear Farah's request in the video. Karan, who isn't visible in the video, captioned the reel, "A transactional @farahkhankunder and a shocked American! But she does ask a valid question! Your thoughts??"

In the caption, Farah has commented, "How can u put this up?? (three tears of joy emojis) but v did it for ur benefit". It is Karan's hilarious reply to his friend that takes the cake as he has punned on the name of his own film 'Student of the Year' and called Farah as 'Bargainer of the Year', as he wrote, "@farahkhankunder the fruit vendors in hill road would like to honour you! As BOTY! Bargainer of the year!".

The hysterical banter between them is being loved by the netizens. Singer Vishal Dadlani, who is also one-half of the music director due Vishal Shekhar, replied to Karan's comment, "@karanjohar @farahkhankunder you guys are nuts!!" and added a string of tears of joy emojis.



One Instagram user wrote, "@farahkhankunder u were not asking for right thing, u needed to ask for some free corn chips, nachos is a another whole dish that even cost more than the one you ordered", while another appreciated Farah's bargaining skills as they wrote, "She's so real... Sab ke mann mein hota hai koi bolne ki himmat America mein nahi karta..But Indians have right to ask discount anywhere in the world".