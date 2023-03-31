Faraaz OTT release: When, where to watch Hansal Mehta film starring Aditya Rawal and Zahan Kapoor

Faraaz/File photos

Based on the 2016 Dhaka terror attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery in the Bangladesh capital city, the thriller drama Faraaz was released in the cinemas on February 3. The Hansal Mehta directorial marks the acting debut of Zahan Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor's grandson, and Kunal Kapoor's son, who plays the titular role in the film.

Faraaz also stars Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal in the leading role, along with Jatin Sarin, Aamir Ali, Juhi Babbar, and Nitin Goel in pivotal roles. The film received critical acclaim but was a commercial failure as it earned only Rs 15 lakh in its theatrical run, as per Bollywood Hungama.

Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal-starrer started streaming on Netflix from Friday, March 31. The OTT giant took to its social media handles and made the announcement as it shared the film's poster with the caption, "One boy’s bravery in the face of a real-life terror attack, that shook up a cafe in Dhaka - the untold story of #Faraaz, now streaming on Netflix!".

In an interview with the agency ANI, Hansal Mehta described the film as "a story of our polarised times". He said, "Through the one event that rocked Dhaka -- the 2016 attack on the Holey Artisan cafe -- I've tried to explore the broader theme of violence and what really drives young, vulnerable minds towards it. Designed as a nail-biting thriller that plays out over one tense night, my attempt with Faraaz has also been to shine a light on the immense courage and humanity that it takes to stand up against violence. Because standing up against bigotry and the carnage it triggers is the only way to defeat it."



