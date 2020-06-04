Fans wish Prashant Neel happy birthday, demand 'KGF: Chapter 2' new look

Kannada filmmaker Prashant Neel celebrates his birthday today. Although the director, best known for making 'KGF', did not receive special messages from his actor Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, or reveal his plans, fans cannot stop wishing him happy birthday.

These fans started trending #KGFChapter2 as a demand for a new look from Prashant Neel's film. Most of these fans have been demanding a new look for the fresh character Adheera, which is going to be played by Sanjay Dutt.

A user wrote, "This is the only movie after Bahubali that people are eagerly waiting for , And especially the new character Adheera. #KGFChapter2." Another Twitterati was praises for Neel's other movie 'Ugramm' and called it a 'must watch' which gives audiences 'goosebumps'.

Here are some of the tweets:

This is the only movie after Bahubali that people are eagerly waiting for , And especially the new character Adheera. #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/O7gcq0cJ0U — DevPatel (@devpatel710) June 4, 2020

Prashanth Neel One of the Best directors of Kannada Industry.. Ugramm and KGF are one the Top directed movies which gave the audience goose Bumps.. Ugramm0 is a must watch.. Best after KGF #HBDPrashanthNeel @prashanth_neel #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/6Zs92z3oDB — (@Rmk2809) June 4, 2020

Srinidhi Shetty would also be part of Prashant Neel's 'KGF: Chapter 2'. The movie is backed by Excel Entertainment and would have a pan-India release like 'KGF: Chapter 1'. The movie would release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, as well as Malayalam.