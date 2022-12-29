Search icon
Katrina Kaif shares pics from New Year getaway with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan, fans tease her over 'blackbuck pic'

Katrina Kaif shared some pictures from her ongoing New Year vacation with Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Jawai Leopard Sanctuary in Rajasthan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currentlly vacationing at the Jawai Leopard Sanctuary in Rajasthan. On Thursday, Katrina took to Instagram to share a number of pictures of them from their desert vacation. A day earlier, Vicky had posted a solo picture, prompting fans to request him to share pictures with Katrina. It seems the actress read the requests and obliged the fans.

Sharing a carousel post on Instagram on Thursday morning, Katrina Kaif wrote, “So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever.” The first pic shows Katrina, dressed in a check shirt and denims with suspenders as well as a cap, walking in the sanctuary. The second pic had both Katrina and Vicky Kaushal sitting on a mat posing for the camera. The desert wilderness was visible in the background. The actress also shared a bunch of pictures of the animals they saw during their stay, including leopards, deers, and what appeared to be a blackbuck.

Many fans joked how Katrina had posted a picture of a blackbuck, an animal whose alleged hunt caused a lot of legal trouble to her friend and former boyfriend Salman Khan in the past. "Don’t let your emotions get the best of you when you see a black buck (sic)," read one comment.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky and Katrina were spotted leaving Mumbai at the airport on Monday afternoon. Later in the day, the couple was clicked outside the Jaipur airport as they made their way outside. As per sources, the couple then travelled by road to Jawai, a leopard sanctuary near Jodhpur, where they are expected to stay till New Year’s Day. Vicky and Katrina had tied the knot at a heritage property in the state in December last year.

Katrina and Vicky both have a number of films lined up for 2023. Vicky will be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next film with Sara Ali Khan and Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar's biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Katrina, one the other hand, has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in the pipeline.

