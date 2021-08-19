Fans spot UNSEEN photo of Ranbir Kapoor kissing Alia Bhatt in latest post - see pic

It is no secret that Ali Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been in a relationship. The two have been dating for a long time and are often spotted together at events. Fans also eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors together and they leave no chance to spot them when given the opportunity.

Alia Bhatt’s stylist, Lakshmi Lehr on Thursday (August 19) shared a photo of the actress as posed in her house. Alia wore a red printed crop and coordinated pants. Netizens showered her with love and compliments, however, it was more than Alia’s beauty that captured the eyes of her fans.

After the photo was shared, fans were quick to point out Alia and Ranbir’s unseen photo in her background. Behind Alia, the wall featured two photo-frames with black and white photos in it. One of those photos is the couple’s photo.

In the photo, Alia can be seen in a jacket, shorts and knee-high boots as Ranbir gives her a peck on the forehead. The couple is sitting on a flight of steps and while Alia looked at the camera, Ranbir was busy looking at Alia.

Have a look at the photo here:

As per a fan page, the photo is most likely from Ranbir and Alia's Ranthambore trip last year where they also rang in the new year together. To make things clear for fans, the handle also shared a coloured picture of Alia in the same outfit.

“Ranbir is kissing Alia's head Right side pic is for those who is confused if it’s Alia or not It's just a b/w picture from the same day at same place in Ranthambore where they went for New Year vacation 2021,” the post was captioned.

Fans showered the couple with love and praised and totally shipped their relationship. “We have three proofs now that rk loves kissing alia while clicking pics,” wrote one user while another commented, “Pls protect them they are so cute.”

As per reports, Alia and Ranbir’s romance kicked off while they were shooting for Ayaan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Producer Karan Johar had earlier revealed that Shah Rukh Khan has a special appearance in the film.

On the work front, Alia will soon be seen in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, ‘RRR’, ‘Darlings’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki prem Kahani’ while Ranbir has ‘Shamshera’ and an untitled Luv Ranjan film in his kitty.