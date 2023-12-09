Fans share Shah Rukh's video on refusing to do film glorifying bad guy amid Animal controversy: 'Difference between...'

Headlines

Amid Animal controversy, Fans share Shah Rukh Khan's video refusing to do a film glorifying bad guys.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 02:52 PM IST

Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal is facing a lot of flak on social media for its misogynistic and toxic content. Ranbir, though a hero, plays the role of a toxic guy with daddy issues. Now, a video of Shah Rukh Khan refusing to play ‘bad guy’ in movies goes viral. 

In the video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen talking about rejecting a film because the character he was offered is a real-life person who shouldn’t be liked by the audience and said, “There were a couple of films that did very well at the box office and I was in them and then I realized I was playing a real-life character who may not be the person and I told the director that there is no way I’ll not make him likable. And I just feel that person should not be liked, it’s not something I should sell to the people. It’s okay being him, the film being about him but I shouldn’t glorify it. So I left the film last minute, it was a clear-cut decision in my head.”

He added, “I know I’ll make him look attractive, I am not showing off but the way it was written, bad guys can be very attractive and I am honestly saying this, I can make bad guys very attractive because I think the extremely good guy and extremely bad guy both have something in common that is obsessiveness. So I have let go of the role.” 

Recently Sandeep Reddy Vanga expressed his wish to work with Shah Rukh Khan and said in an interview with India Today, “We, as a team, watched Pathaan while shooting for Animal. I have also seen Jawaan. I will lap it up if I get a chance to work with him in the future.” However, fans shared the video saying that SRK might never work with Vanga. 

Netizens also shared their views on this. One of the comments read, “This is the difference between Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.” Another wrote, “King for a reason.” Another wrote, “I am grateful that he is my idol.” 

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol along with Triptii Dimri and Mansi Taxak in key roles. As much as the film drew flak for its content, it also received praise from a section of society. The film has collected over Rs 500 crore in just a week and still running strong at the box office.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is currently awaiting the release of his next film Dunki which marks his first-ever collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal along with others in key roles and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 22.

